Turkey’s navy and air force, which back the UN-supported government in Libya, have conducted exercises in the Mediterranean Sea near Libya, officials said on Friday.

The Turkish military said the drill was meant to test and develop Turkey’s ability to command and execute long-distance operations. A government official, speaking on customary condition of anonymity in line with government regulations, said the manoeuvres took place in international waters and airspace off the coast of Libya.

The military said 17 warplanes, based in the central Turkish airbase of Eskisehir, and eight frigates took part in Thursday’s “High Seas Exercises.”

"During the 8-hour mission extending nearly 1050 NM (2000 km) away from Turkish territorial waters, command and control procedures were practised, exercises that included in-flight refuelling, joint naval-air operations were conducted and the maritime and air picture was built and shared," the defence ministry statement said.