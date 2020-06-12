TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish military conducts air, sea drills off the coast of Libya
The military said 17 warplanes, based in the central Turkish airbase of Eskisehir, and eight frigates took part in the “High Seas Exercises.”
Turkish military conducts air, sea drills off the coast of Libya
The picture from the Turkish military shows a Turkish frigate and a fighter jet as part of a drill conducted in Mediterranean sea on June 13, 2020. / TRTWorld
June 12, 2020

Turkey’s navy and air force, which back the UN-supported government in Libya, have conducted exercises in the Mediterranean Sea near Libya, officials said on Friday.

The Turkish military said the drill was meant to test and develop Turkey’s ability to command and execute long-distance operations. A government official, speaking on customary condition of anonymity in line with government regulations, said the manoeuvres took place in international waters and airspace off the coast of Libya.

The military said 17 warplanes, based in the central Turkish airbase of Eskisehir, and eight frigates took part in Thursday’s “High Seas Exercises.” 

"During the 8-hour mission extending nearly 1050 NM (2000 km) away from Turkish territorial waters, command and control procedures were practised, exercises that included in-flight refuelling, joint naval-air operations were conducted and the maritime and air picture was built and shared," the defence ministry statement said.

Recommended

Turkey has sided with Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) against warlord Khalifa Hafter militia, who launched an offensive in April last year to capture the capital.

With Turkey’s military support, Libya's army has gained the upper hand after retaking the capital’s airport, all main entrance and exit points to the city and a string of key towns near Tripoli.

Libya has been in turmoil since 2011 when a civil war toppled long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi, who was later killed.

Haftar is backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia, while Libya's government is aided by Qatar, Italy and Turkey.

Separately, Turkey has also signed a maritime deal with the GNA that would give Ankara access to an economic zone across the Mediterranean, despite objections from Greece and Egypt. Turkey has said it will begin exploring for natural resources there within months.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam