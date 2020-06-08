A Minneapolis judge set a $1 million bail for police officer Derek Chauvin on Monday as he made his first court appearance by video link charged with the murder of George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man whose death sparked nationwide protests.

Chauvin, who was filmed on May 25 pressing his knee on handcuffed Floyd's neck until he expired, appeared by video from Minnesota state prison to face charges of one count of second degree murder, one count of third degree murder, and one count of manslaughter.

Dressed in an orange prison suit, Chauvin, 44, answered questions matter-of-factly in the procedural hearing, which did not require him to submit a plea.

Hennepin County District Court Jeannice Reding set his bail at $1 million with conditions, and $1.25 million without conditions. Chauvin's attorney did not object to the bail conditions.