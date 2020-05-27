WORLD
3 MIN READ
Protests after white sheriff's deputy punches black woman in Detroit
About three dozen demonstrators marched outside the sheriff's department headquarters, chanting such things as “no justice, no peace” following the incident in Ypsilanti Township, Detroit.
Protests after white sheriff's deputy punches black woman in Detroit
Daughter of Sha' Teina Grady El, Jaquisy Grady speaks up with other protesters while gathered at the Washtenaw Sheriff's Office in Ypsilanti, Michigan,US. on May 26, 2020. / AP
May 27, 2020

A white Michigan sheriff's deputy is seen on video punching a black woman in the head several times during her arrest early Tuesday, and another white deputy tased her husband after the couple allegedly refused an order to leave the scene of a shooting.

Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton said several officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, including the one seen on the video punching the woman, and an internal investigation is underway.

“There is absolutely no doubt, and no argument from me, that the images in the video are disturbing,” Clayton said. “It warrants a complete investigation.”

About three dozen demonstrators marched outside the sheriff's department headquarters, chanting such things as “no justice, no peace” following the incident in Ypsilanti Township, about 40 miles west of Detroit.

Recommended

Authorities said the deputies took the action against Sha’Teina Grady El and her husband, Dan Grady El, after they ignored an order to leave the scene of a shooting as officers formed a perimeter to keep community members away from a potential shooter.

“We cannot continue to allow this,” said Trische’ Duckworth, a protest organiser with the nonprofit Survivors Speak.

The protesters later met with Clayton in his office.

The sheriff’s department was called to scene on reports 30 people were arguing and shots had been fired. Upon arrival, the responding deputies found a 34-year-old female gunshot victim who required medical attention and several bystanders observing the scene, prompting a call to other police agencies for assistance.

In his statement, Clayton said his office is investigating the use of force against the Grady Els and their arrests. He says the sheriff’s department is committed to sharing all the facts in the case with the public as it becomes available.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin