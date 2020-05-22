The son of murdered Washington Post columnist, Jamal Khashoggi, has released a statement ‘forgiving’ his killers.

An outspoken critic of the Saudi monarchy, particularly of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS), the elder Khashoggi fled to the US in a self-imposed exile fearing for his life.

His murder, which took place inside the Kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018, caused widespread outcry, and led to MBS becoming an international pariah.

While Saudi officials maintained that the killing and subsequent dismemberment of his body was a "rogue operation", the state has still tried to brush the event under the carpet.

Speaking to TRT World, Gulf analyst Giorgio Cafiero expressed scepticism about the statement released by Khashoggi’s son, Salah, on Friday morning.

“We must assume that the family members of Jamal Khashoggi were under much pressure from Saudi officials to make this move. It is doubtful that they had much choice in this pardon,” he said.

There had been reports that Salah Khashoggi, who is a dual US-Saudi citizen, was barred from leaving the Kingdom in the aftermath of his father’s death, along with other family members, some of whom are US residents.

“In practice, Khashoggi’s killers will not be subject to the death penalty. By exonerating the killers, it is clear that this whole situation remains nothing but a total travesty of justice” Cafiero added.

‘Buying silence’

In 2019, there were reports that the Khashoggi family’s silence had been bought with offers of life-changing amounts of money.