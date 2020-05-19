On May 8, the Syrian regime’s parliamentarian, Khaled Abboud, published an article on Facebook in which he issued a series of threats against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Furious at Putin for allowing Russian media outlets to criticise Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Abboud struck back by claiming that Putin’s rise to prominence in the Middle East was owed personally to Assad. Cautioning him of “Assad’s wrath,” he declared this defiant warning should Putin fail to change course: “We will transform the Syrian coast into tens of thousands of human booby traps.”

The reference to the Syrian coast is loaded with subtext. Its two provinces, Latakia and Tartous, are home to the vast majority of Syria’s Alawites, whose support for the regime throughout the conflict has always given it a pulse. Days later, 300 Syrian politicians and pro-regime ‘intellectuals’ from across the Arab world followed suit, signing a statement that similarly threatened the Russian president. These developments point to another challenge Russia may encounter in Syria: Assad hardliners.

Putin’s Syrian intervention has no doubt been a costly exercise in military adventurism. In its first month in 2015, airstrikes alone came in at $4 million per day. In addition, Russian military casualties have been high – so much so that Moscow resorted to replacing regular forces with mercenaries deployed by Wagner, a security contracting firm with close links to the Kremlin. Moscow has invested time and effort – financial and military resources – on its investment in Damascus. As such, it likely won’t leave without securing a return on its investment. It will cling to the notion that Syria can be stabilised.

Since its intervention, Russia has had to face a dizzying array of challenges. Its main ally, the Syrian army, remains overwhelmingly occupied by incompetent and corrupt forces. In addition, it has dealt with Iran, Hezbollah, and a transnational network of Shia militias whose subversion of Russia’s strategic imperatives have proven a nuisance. Nevertheless, in Syria’s theatre of suspense, it has remained steadfast in its attempt to rewrite the narrative, recast the actors, and above all, change the plotline. But now, Assad hardliners have added another layer of complexity to Russia’s campaign. Their public rebuke of Putin, an initiative almost certainly organised at the behest of high-ranking members of the regime, sends a stern signal to Moscow. They are being cunningly reminded that even the thought of removing Assad will prompt fierce resistance from his diehard loyalists. This group can still pose a threat to Russian forces and assets stationed in Syria, particularly those concentrated along the Mediterranean.

Given the years of manoeuvres in Syria which seem to have increasingly isolated Assad from his key pillars of support, moves that are allegedly Putin’s doing, the idea that Russia could be preparing to abandon the Syrian president is not entirely farfetched. Previously argued on TRT World is that a ‘reformed’ version of the current regime absent of Assad and his entourage could permit Russia to transform Syria into a client state over which it can monopolise influence. But, as this latest development demonstrates, Assad can still bark. This begs the question of how Putin can rectify his objectives with the reality underlining the mechanics of a regime that resists modification and refuses to be obedient.