With the construction of Canakkale 1915 Bridge, Turkey realises centuries' dream, said the Turkish president on Saturday.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended via videoconference to the ceremony for the placement of the last steel block of 318-meter (1,043-feet) towers of the bridge in the country’s northwestern Canakkale province.

"The [1915 Canakkale] bridge with the title of the longest of its kind in the world, will decorate the Strait as a symbol of our 1915 Canakkale Victory," he said.