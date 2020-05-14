TÜRKİYE
PKK terrorists attack aid workers in Turkey's Van, killing two
PKK terror attack in southeastern Turkey targets aid workers delivering supplies to a neighbourhood quarantined due to Covid-19 pandemic measures.
Turkish security forces carry out search operations targeting PKK terror group in this file photo. / AA
May 14, 2020

PKK terrorists attacked a vehicle carrying aid workers in Turkey's Van province on Thursday killing two aid workers and injuring one.

In a statement made by the governor's office, the attack was carried out on a vehicle carrying aid to a neighbourhood quarantined due to the Covid-19 pandemic measures.

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also condemned the terror attack in a tweet.

"Unfortunately a cowardly attack by the PKK on aid workers in Van has left two of our citizens martyred. I would like to extend my sincere condolences to their relatives and loved ones."

The vehicle was carrying members of the Vefa Social Support Group, and operations are underway to catch the terrorists responsible for the attack, the statement added.

