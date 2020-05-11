Many Israelis and the world’s Evangelical communities have long been allies. ‘Christian Zionists’ as they are often referred to believe that the return of Jews to the ‘Holy Land’ and the creation of the state of Israel confirms a Biblical prophecy.

But now much to the surprise of some, an international Evangelical network, God TV, which recently gained approval from the Israeli broadcasting regulatory authority to launch its Hebrew-language channel, Shelanu, has run into trouble with the Zionist state.

The friction emerged after God TV CEO Ward Simpson suggested that the network, which broadcasts across more than 200 countries, could persuade some Jews to turn to Jesus, Jewish by birth, as their saviour. This led to an Israeli investigation into Shelanu over whether the channel violated the terms of its licence.

In Israel, where one of the aims of the Zionist state is to maintain a Jewish-majority population, proselytising has been problematic and Shelanu’s licence to broadcast in Israel restricts airing any missionary content, according to the Israeli media.

“We won’t allow any missionary channel to operate in the state of Israel, not at any time and not under any circumstances,” said David Amsalem, Israel’s communication minister, who is also a member of the hardline Likud Party.

Amsalem further indicated that the ministry could shut down the network, which has signed a seven-year contract with Hot, the biggest Israeli cable television provider, controlling half of the country’s multichannel market.

Asher Biton, the chairman of the Cable and Satellite Broadcasting Council, which regulates broadcasting activities in Israel under the communication ministry, was also furious that the evangelical network never shared its strategy to carry out missionary content.

But for Simpson, it shouldn’t come as a surprise as missionary work is a founding principle of his organisation.

“This subject preaching about Jesus is a touchy one [in Israel]. We do understand that. We have to be sensitive to it,” Simpson admitted.

“But that’s what we do. That’s what we are. We are Christians that we are called to go to all the world and preach the gospel. That’s what we’re trained to do, and that’s what we’re doing,” Simpson asserted.

Evangelicalism’s Jewish Jesus

Jesus was born, lived and died as a Jew. Later in life, his teachings, which reached out to Gentiles, or non-Jews, to convert them, went against the essential Jewish doctrine of Jews as the ‘chosen ones’, and differed from mainstream Judaism.

Eventually, friction emerged between his disciples and other Jews, who wanted to follow the old way of Judaism, leading Jesus’ Jewish followers to found the first Christian church in the first century AD.

Simpson, who is an ardent supporter of Israel like many other Evangelicals, appears to use the fact of the origin of Jesus and his first followers to reach current Jewish communities in Israel to pull them into Christianity’s Messianic message.