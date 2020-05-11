At first glance, the rift between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his cousin, notorious tycoon Rami Makhlouf, seems surreal. Estimated to own up to 60 percent of Syria’s economy, the multibillionaire has long been the quintessential symbol of the regime’s corruption. Some attribute recent attempts to confiscate Makhlouf’s funds to Assad’s wife, Asmaa, an apparent sign of elite infighting. But does elite competition explain the full story?

Makhlouf’s arrest, commonly traced to a string of regime crackdowns, was initially reported last September, in which he and other businessmen were targeted and under Assad’s so-called anti-corruption campaign. One popular hypothesis asserts that Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that Assad appropriate some of the oligarch’s financial assets to subsidize Syria’s reconstruction, which, according to the United Nations, is expected to cost over $400 billion.

However, this comes amidst a chain of curious maneuvers frequently attributed to the Russian President, who is reportedly growing frustrated with Assad. Uncooperative and underhanded, he is increasingly viewed as a liability. Could Putin force him to step down?

For decades, Russia’s presence in the Middle East has been transactional, its only robust ties limited to its relationship with Syria. Its naval port in Tartous, a relic of Cold War, has constituted its sole access point to the Mediterranean. However, since Putin militarily intervened in the Syrian war to prop up Assad’s emaciated regime in 2015, its calculus shifted. Russia has positioned itself to broaden its horizons in the Middle East, a strategy achieved largely by exploiting the complex geopolitical terrain of the region to leverage rivals against one another, market its mediation, and enhance bilateral ties. To this end, Putin has – somewhat successfully – transformed the Syrian quagmire into an opportunity for greater regional penetration. But his strategic ambitions require, first and foremost, a stable base of operations and a reliable client in Damascus.

With Moscow’s help, Assad survived the war. No longer existentially concerned by the armed opposition, his security and intelligence apparatus have looked inward, ushering in a new era of repression. Since the war shifted decisively in Assad’s favor, the root causes of the Syrian uprising – corruption, inequality, authoritarianism, and brutality – have only intensified. Resentment and desperation leave the door to instability open.

In Deraa, a province ‘reconciled’ with the regime, civilians and former rebels have endured massive abuses, including imprisonment, torture, and forced disappearance. By October 2018, the regime’s atrocities sparked a renewed insurgency in the region – just months after it was recaptured due to a Russian-led campaign to retake the South. Armed resistance against pro-Assad forces has since gathered momentum and could spread. In the nearby Druze-dominated al-Suwayda province, periodic anti-regime protests have evolved into armed clashes with the security forces. Islamic State or Daesh militants have resurged in central Syria, and the currency crisis has exacerbated living conditions in an economy already decimated by war. Even ‘loyalist’ communities, like the Alawites, have grown disenchanted over the course of the conflict.

Systemic corruption has been made worse by the emergence of a class of war profiteers. Smugglers and militias act with relative impunity, disregarding borders and state institutions. They manipulate a culture of warlordism, enabled by Assad, to bypass the Syrian state, with which they share a parasitic relationship.