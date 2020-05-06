For centuries, warlords and dictators have created opportunities from political instability, using the cover of wars and conflicts to prosper illicitly.

In Libya and Syria, where nearly decade-long bloody civil wars have killed hundreds of thousands of civilians, destroying most of the countries’ infrastructure, there are two strongmen who are still holding the ground and allegedly proving to be excellent war-profiteers.

These men are Syria’s Bashar al Assad, whose family has led the country for four decades with an iron fist, and Khalifa Haftar, a former disgraced general-turned-CIA-operative, who finally embraced the life of being a warlord in the Libyan conflict.

The two men have now reportedly developed a working relationship to carry out their violence-filled agendas in the already chaotic Middle East. They are allegedly allowing illicit drug trafficking through the Mediterrenaen ports under their control along the Syrian and Libyan sea boundaries.

“Haftar‘s Military Investment Commission has long embarked on opening a maritime shipping and air route to create a black economy with the Assad regime to help the regime evade sanctions and benefit financially," wrote Fathi Bashagha, the interior minister of the Libya’s UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), on Twitter.

Since the beginning of the civil war, Libya has had two rival governments - one is led by the GNA, which is based on Tripoli, the country’s capital in the west and another is led by Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA), which is based on Benghazi in the east.

While Turkey and Qatar support the internationally-recognised GNA, France, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Assad's strong ally Russia back Haftar forces.

On April 12, Bashagha said, Egyptian customs authorities in Port Said seized “four tons of hashish on a ship named EGY CROWN, coming from Syria and headed to the port of Benghazi”.

“The drugs were placed in milk cartons manufactured by a Syrian company named Milkman owned by a Syrian businessman listed on US & European sanctions regulations,” detailed Bashagha further the illegal transaction between Haftar and the Assad regime.

The Syrian businessman the interior minister referred to is Rami Makhlouf, one of Syria's most powerful oligarchs and the owner of Milkman. He also happens to be Assad’s cousin.

Makhlouf is Syria’s richest man, who owns more than half of Syria’s wealth. But apparently under Russian pressure, he seems to have recently fallen out of Assad's favour. He's facing the prospect of losing most of his assets as the Assad regime has launched a crackdown on his companies.

Before the Egypt discovery, in late April, Saudi Arabia also seized Syrian-origin shipments from Assad-controlled territories in the kingdom’s eastern Al Batha Port and its western King Abdullah Port. The shipments included about 44.7 million narcotics pills put in herbal beverage packages.

Assad and Haftar: two mafia-type leaders

Behind the scenes, Libya’s Haftar and Syria’s Assad have long collaborated with each other, using different means, including illicit trade.

But in March, they took their relationship into a new level as the Syrian regime and Haftar’s LNA signed an agreement to open their respective missions in their controlled territories in both countries.