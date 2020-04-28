The fate of more than one million Rohingya genocide survivors has never looked so grim in the three years since they fled their villages for the safety of the Bangladeshi border.

When summarising the plight of the Rohingya, "survivor" becomes the operative word, given their ongoing physical and psychological injuries, with most having witnessed their homes destroyed, mass killings, and their wives, mothers, and daughters raped, many whom were later burnt alive or hacked to death.

Around 1.3 million Rohingya Muslims cling to life within a small patch of territory in Myanmar's Rakhine State and a narrow corridor of land along the Teknaf-Cox's Bazaar highway. They have been rendered stateless with no security or fundamental human rights and have been discarded by the international community.

In the past month, however, their situation has moved from dire to catastrophic. It's likely the next great Rohingya tragedy is around the corner.

Rohingya refugees are not only stalked by the Covid-19 pandemic, but they're also being turned away from Muslim majority countries Malaysia and Bangladesh, threatened with deportation from India, and increasingly shelled by the Myanmar military in Rakhine State.

The United Nations has said 32, mostly Rohingya women and children, were killed by the Myanmar military in Rakhine and Chin provinces during March.

Myanmar denies the deliberate targeting of civilians, arguing it shells only the Arakan Army militants, a Buddhist separatist group, but eyewitnesses and human rights activists have refuted its claims with a trove of evidence.

"The Myanmar military have operated from the same brutal playbook for decades," says Tirana Hassan, Amnesty International's Director of Crisis Response. "Despite international condemnation over the Myanmar military's atrocities, all evidence suggests that they are brazenly committing yet more serious abuses."

When I spoke with Mohammed Salam, chairman of a local Rohingya welfare committee in Rakhine State for TRT World last year, he described to me how a Myanmar military gunship attacked a Rohingya village in the township of Buthidaung.

"A half dozen were killed, and the injured were taken to the hospital in Buthidaung, which is running out of medicines and anaesthesia," he said. "We are trapped in a genocide zone," given Myanmar's security forces have effectively ring-fenced more than 200,000 Rohingya in the northwestern corner of the country.

The civilian death toll mounts, with a 15-year-old Rohingya boy, killed when the Myanmar military shelled his village on Wednesday, and a young man in his early twenties murdered when 20 soldiers entered the village of Minbya on Thursday evening.

The international community had promised the establishment of "safe zones", but nothing has materialised. The Myanmar military has since escalated artillery attacks on Arakan Army positions and Rohingya villages that have sparked another exodus and several civilian casualties.