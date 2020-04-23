BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Global remittances to drop 20 percent amid coronavirus - World Bank
Remittances expected to plunge by about 20 percent globally this year, the biggest decline in recent history, as closures cause a global recession and job losses that prevent workers from sending money to their families back home, World Bank says.
Global remittances to drop 20 percent amid coronavirus - World Bank
"Remittances are a vital source of income for developing countries," World Bank Group President David Malpass said. / AFP Archive
April 23, 2020

Remittances sent home by migrants from low- and middle-income countries are expected to drop around 20 percent this year amid the global economic slowdown caused by the novel coronavirus. the World Bank said Wednesday.

Job losses and lost hours and wages are expected to leave migrants in wealthier nations unable to send as much money home to poorer countries already suffering from coronavirus shutdowns, the report says.

The flow of remittances to poorer countries in Europe and Central Asia is expected to drop 27.5 percent, followed by sub-Saharan Africa with 23.1 percent, South Asia at 22.1 percent, the Middle East and North Africa at 19.6 percent, Latin America and the Caribbean with 19.3 percent and East Asia and the Pacific with 13 percent.

The drop is already dealing a heavy blow to families and entire economies in the developing world. From South Asia to Latin America, relatives of workers who send money from wealthier countries are already reporting difficulty meeting basic daily needs after cuts in remittances.

Remittances last year became a larger source of funds for poorer nations than foreign direct investment, Remittances reached a record $554 billion in 2019, a number that may have been ever larger due to the flow of remittances through informal channels like cash carried by hand. Foreign direct investment to developing countries is expected to drop 35 percent this year, the World Bank said.

In the largely indigenous Guatemalan town of Joyabaj, half of the 100,000 residents depend on remittances, almost all from the US.

Recommended

Rosa Lopez, 18, left a money-transfer office this month holding her 2-year-old son and $100 sent by her sister, who works at a dairy in Texas. The dairy has cut working hours in half, forcing the sister to cut back the money she sends.

The money that came last week will allow Lopez and seven other relatives to buy rice, beans and other basics, but they may have to stop paying the light and water bills, she said.

“We need to figure out a way not to die of hunger,” Lopez said. “She’s the only one who’s helping the entire family.”

The World Bank recommended that governments and businesses work to protect immigrants from the economic and health effects of the coronavirus, saying migrants laborers were often excluded from programs meant to cushion the effects of the pandemia. 

And it encouraged states and companies to lower the costs of sending money home, which can be as high as 20 percent in the most expensive region for remittances, Southern Africa.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US