Makram Megdiche, a Tunisian-American pharmacy manager, was tasered and handcuffed by the store security guard earlier this month for wearing a protective mask. Now, Muslim civil rights advocacy organisation CAIR is demanding the Howard County Police Department investigate the incident, highlighting it as yet more evidence of prevailing discriminatory behaviour against the people of colour.

The incident took place in early April when the discourse around wearing a mask was changing by the hour and American public was confused, battling against the mixed messages from the federal government. In a White House briefing room, President Donald Trump said on April 3 that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was urging all Americans to wear a mask, but then repeatedly said the recommendation was voluntary. “You can do it. You don’t have to do it. I am choosing not to do it. But some people may want to do it, and that’s OK. It may be good. Probably will — they’re making a recommendation. It’s only a recommendation, it’s voluntary.”

And according to CDC’s initial guidelines, (up until April 3) outside healthcare settings, face masks should only be worn by people who are ill or who are caring for someone who is sick (when the person who is unwell can’t wear a mask).

Speaking to TRT World, CAIR Director of Maryland Outreach Zainab Chaudry says: “The incident occurred at the time that the media was hinting that CDC was planning to issue guidance for everyone to wear a facemask. Regardless of CDC guidance, this victim is a health care provider who risks coming in contact with infected patients through his line of work. He was wearing the mask to protect others as much as to protect himself.”

Chaudry says many others began wearing full-face coverings before it became an official government mandate. “Individuals have never been forbidden from wearing them, and we maintain that they have the right to protect themselves and their loved ones,“ he says.

When Megdiche entered the store on April 4, a security guard approached him, violating his personal space, and asked him to remove his face covering. The shopper removed the face covering to show the guard who he was, a regular customer that’s known to the store, then replaced the mask. Megdiche also requested the guard to move back so they could follow social distancing guidelines, CAIR says.

The security guard allegedly insisted Megdiche remove the face covering or he would be denied the right to shop. Despite Megdiche asserting his right to protect himself proceeded with his shopping, the security guard approached him again at the checkout counter when Megdiche wanted to pay for his items. The security guard at L.A. Mart used a stun gun on Megdiche as he left his groceries to step away and leave.