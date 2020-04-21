US President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order suspending all immigration into the US temporarily because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes amid what was already an effective cessation of entry into the US because of fears over the spread of the Covid-19, with airlines halting international flights and the border officials halting entry for everyone but US nationals and residents.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Trump said in a statement published by the White House.

While the statement is not clear on what happens to those on immigrant visas set to expire in the coming weeks and months, the White House has previously extended the visas of non-immigrant workers currently in the US.

The mention of the need to protect jobs however, falls into line with Trump’s pre-pandemic election campaign rhetoric, in which he urged fellow US politicians to back his attempts to cut down on immigration.

Trump’s latest statement comes as 22 million US residents have been made unemployed in just three weeks due to pandemic-related lockdowns with millions more set to be added to that total in the coming weeks.

It also comes during an election year with the US electorate's opinion of Trump’s handling of the pandemic likely to influence the outcome of the vote.

The US is the worst hit country in the world for coronavirus cases and deaths with 793,000 cases and over 42,000 deaths at the time of publication on April 21.

Partisan split

Many Democrat opponents of the president have therefore railed against his latest policy decision for being more motivated by political ideology than safety concerns.