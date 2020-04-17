A series of public outbursts by Arab celebrities in the Gulf has sparked debate about the treatment of expatriate workers in the region.

The scandal began early in April when Kuwaiti actress Hayat Al Fahad launched an angry tirade targeted at workers in the country who might be suffering from the disease.

Telling a TV show that she was “fed up”, Fahad argued that migrants who get the virus should be “put into the desert” to free up hospital spaces for Kuwaiti nationals, who make up 1.3 million of the country’s 4.5 million strong population.

Kuwait was one of the first countries to respond to the emerging pandemic in early March, suspending flights into the state and restricting its border. It currently has just over 1,500 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which have resulted in three deaths.

Fahad’s tirade was heavily criticised on Twitter, including by fellow Kuwaitis.

“Wow... Hayat Al Fahad needs to have a word with herself. What a moronic and heartless thing to say. Kuwait pretty much runs on expatriate labour,” wrote one Twitter user.

Nevertheless, not content to let the controversy peter out, an Emirati poet came to her defense.

In a video post seeking to clarify Fahad’s comments, Tariq al Mehyas said: “Do you expect us in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia or the Emirates to equate a Bengali worker with an Egyptian worker? God forbid.”

The video created an even larger controversy than Fahad’s original clip, sparking widespread condemnation including from fellow Emiratis.

Mehyas sought to further clarify that he was not a racist by explaining that his maid was Asian.

The incident led to Emirati authorities issuing an arrest order for Mehyas, later detaining him for “racist comments”.

The country’s state run news agency, WAM, quoted an Emirati official who “asked people not to sow seeds of division among people in the name of ethnicity, religion, language or gender.”

Built on expatriate labour