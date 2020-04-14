Back in March, when Masika became the last Ebola patient to be discharged from hospital in the Democratic Republic of Congo, there was a collective sight of relief in Congo and across the globe. "Thank goodness!" many Congolese and WHO officials exulted — and rightly so.

From August 2018, when the Ebola outbreak was declared, to February 2020, the World Health Organization says around 2,264 Congolese have died from Ebola. That is over 65 percent of the 3,456 people who have so far been infected — the world's second-largest and deadliest Ebola outbreak on record, behind the 2014 West Africa Ebola Epidemic.

Behind each number is a person and a family that will never be the same again.

Today, after two full incubation periods – that's 42 days after Masika was discharged – that collective sigh of relief has turned sour. It is even worrying.

Just as WHO's director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who had declared Ebola in Congo "a public health emergency of international concern" in 2019, was preparing to declare Congo Ebola-free officially, a flare-up of new Ebola cases have emerged; ending hopes that this outbreak might be over as locals brace themselves for coronavirus.

The question many people inside and outside of Congo are asking is, what does this mean? The short answer is it means all chains of transmissions have not yet been stopped - and this is quite troubling. Not least because, as tragic, deadly and difficult Ebola is, containing and defeating it is a fight Congo should know how to win by now.

We have the experience, the expertise, the treatment facilities, the mobile laboratories, local technicians and perhaps above all: the Ebola vaccine.

I think if Congolese authorities cannot contain Ebola, which is much deadlier than Covid-19 but far less contagious, than containing the super contagious Covid-19 could be a nightmare. The respiratory virus has already left a trail of infections, sickness, deaths as well as social, trade and travel disruption in Europe and across the globe and scientists believe it is silently gaining momentum and spreading in Congo.

Unlike many countries, Congo has a long, world-beating experience in defeating outbreaks. Since 1976, the year of Mao Zedong's death in China where Covid-19 originated, Congo has contained and defeated ten bouts of Ebola.

In other words, there should be effective social and health control protocols in place. These include things like the tracking of all potential transmissions, safe burial practices and quarantine of hotspots to name but a few. This has been carried over from over 40 years of dealing with Ebola to contain, detect and break every Ebola transmission chain. This is what makes this recent flare-up troubling.