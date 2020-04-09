With more than 42,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Turkey and a death toll that has surpassed 900, the country has ordered all its citizens to wear masks in public places and also announced that it will be distributing masks to every family free of charge in a bid to contain the coronavirus.

To ensure the supply of masks is unhindered, the Ministry of National Education has started an initiative involving the students and teachers of industrial high schools, along with volunteers from all walks of life.

We capture the initiative in a series of photographs.