In pictures: Turkey starts producing masks for all
TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
In pictures: Turkey starts producing masks for allTaking positive steps to contain the coronavirus, Turkey has announced that all citizens must wear masks in public places and is distributing them to every family free of charge.
As a part of process conducted by Turkey's Ministry of National Education, students at Turkish Textile Foundation Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School producing surgical masks. / AA
April 9, 2020

With more than 42,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Turkey and a death toll that has surpassed 900, the country has ordered all its citizens to wear masks in public places and also announced that it will be distributing masks to every family free of charge in a bid to contain the coronavirus. 

To ensure the supply of masks is unhindered, the Ministry of National Education has started an initiative involving the students and teachers of industrial high schools, along with volunteers from all walks of life.  

We capture the initiative in a series of photographs. 

SOURCE:TRT World
