The rapid spread of the coronavirus across 168 countries and regions has exposed the ineptness of governments in multiple ways.

The wild animal trade flourished unhindered despite clear signs that some deadly pathogen was waiting to jump onto humans from the animal kingdom. Hardly, any effort was made to prepare hospitals to deal with a pandemic even when coronaviruses like Covid-19 have struck mankind before in the shape of SARS and MERS.

These failings have transitioned into a lot of severely sick people and a dearth of mechanical ventilators - the machines that help unwell people with weak lungs breathe.

At least 5 percent of the Covid-19 patients who have severe respiratory problems could need a ventilator. But from the world’s largest economy — the United States — to the second-most populous country India, officials are struggling to get hold of enough machines.

Hospitals in the US have between 160,000 and 172,000 units, many of which are already in use by patients suffering from other ailments.

A few years ago, researchers at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that America would need 742,000 ventilators in case of a 1918-like Spanish Flu pandemic.

Italy, which has reported the highest number of deaths from the Covid-19, has ordered thousands of machines in recent days. It has four severe acute respiratory patients coming in for every one ventilator.

Similarly, in the United Kingdom, which enforced strict restrictions on movement this week, the National Health Service (NHS) has around 5,000 ventilators and another 900 for children. The country urgently needs another 20,000.

Things are bleak in developing countries where authorities are relying on mass shutdowns and isolation because hospitals there are not equipped to deal with a deluge of sick people.

India, with a population of 1.3 billion, has around 30,000 ventilators. The central and state governments there are struggling to find more. A local manufacturer recently complained that around 20 units in its stock can’t be assembled because key components cannot be imported from China.

Next-door Pakistan reportedly has around 2,000 ventilators in government-run hospitals and another 400 at private hospitals, which charge exorbitant overnight prices.

Will the hacks work?

To deal with the shortage of medical equipment including protective gear, doctors and hospital engineers have started sharing creative tips on how to make most out of their existing inventories.

For instance, Dr Yuri Gelland of San Diago, California, shared on Twitter a way to make continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) masks that lower the risk of contamination in emergency rooms.

Similar solutions are being applied to increase the productivity of ventilators, which some experts say can be rigged to provide oxygen to more than one critically ill patient.

Dr Charlene Babcock, who specialises in emergency medicine, earlier this month shared a video tutorial on how to modify a ventilator to ventilate four patients. It has received more than 767,000 views and probably encouraged doctors elsewhere to apply the technique.

The trend seems to be gaining momentum as a doctor in Pakistan’s Shaukat Khanum Hospital shared pictures of a modified ventilator on Twitter this week.

But Seemi Jamali, the ER head of one of Pakistan’s busiest state hospitals, says she wouldn’t recommend altering the complicated machines.

“It’s pretty dangerous. There are a lot of modes and settings that need adjustment for doing something like this and I don’t think we have the expertise yet,” she told TRT World.