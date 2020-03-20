At least two dozen Afghan security forces were killed Friday in an insider attack on their base in southern Afghanistan, two officials said.

Several "infiltrators" opened fire on their comrades as they slept, Zabul governor Rahmatullah Yarmal said, in one of the deadliest attacks since the US signed a withdrawal deal with the Taliban last month.

The pre-dawn raid targeted a joint police and army headquarters near Qalat, the provincial capital, long considered a Taliban stronghold.

"In the attack, 14 Afghan army forces and 10 policemen were killed," Zabul provincial council chief Ata Jan Haq Bayan said.

He added that four other Afghan security forces were missing.

'Connections to Taliban'

"The attackers had connections with the Taliban insurgents," Bayan said.