The Biden administration is granting temporary deportation relief and work permits to Myanmar citizens living in the United States because of the military's crackdown following the February 1 coup, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

The decision means about 1,600 Burmese already in the United States, including diplomats who have broken with Myanmar's junta, will be eligible for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 months, two administration officials told Reuters.

The program grants immigrants who cannot return to their countries safely, for reasons such as natural disasters or armed conflict, the ability to stay and work in the United States legally for a defined period that can be renewed.

"Due to the military coup and security forces’ brutal violence against civilians, the people of Burma are suffering a complex and deteriorating humanitarian crisis in many parts of the country," said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Only people who are already residing in the United States and can demonstrate continuous residence as of March 11, 2021 are eligible for the Myanmar program.

The administration officials said the situation in Myanmar after the military seized power prevents Burmese from returning, citing the violent crackdown by security forces, arbitrary detentions, and worsening humanitarian conditions.

Thomas Andrews, the United Nations human rights investigator on Myanmar said on Thursday the junta had killed at least 70 people and detained more than 2,000.

Some Myanmar diplomats posted to the United States have spoken out publicly against the military, including Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kyaw Moe Tun.