WORLD
4 MIN READ
US grants Myanmar nationals temporary legal residency after military coup
The program grants immigrants who cannot return to their countries safely, for reasons such as natural disasters or armed conflict, the ability to stay and work in the United States legally for a defined period that can be renewed.
US grants Myanmar nationals temporary legal residency after military coup
A protester struggles to breathe during an anti-coup protest on a street in Yangon, Myanmar, March 12, 2021. / Reuters
March 12, 2021

The Biden administration is granting temporary deportation relief and work permits to Myanmar citizens living in the United States because of the military's crackdown following the February 1 coup, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

The decision means about 1,600 Burmese already in the United States, including diplomats who have broken with Myanmar's junta, will be eligible for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 months, two administration officials told Reuters.

The program grants immigrants who cannot return to their countries safely, for reasons such as natural disasters or armed conflict, the ability to stay and work in the United States legally for a defined period that can be renewed.

READ MORE: Myanmar junta mounts pressure on anti-coup protesters and media

"Due to the military coup and security forces’ brutal violence against civilians, the people of Burma are suffering a complex and deteriorating humanitarian crisis in many parts of the country," said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Only people who are already residing in the United States and can demonstrate continuous residence as of March 11, 2021 are eligible for the Myanmar program.

The administration officials said the situation in Myanmar after the military seized power prevents Burmese from returning, citing the violent crackdown by security forces, arbitrary detentions, and worsening humanitarian conditions.

Thomas Andrews, the United Nations human rights investigator on Myanmar said on Thursday the junta had killed at least 70 people and detained more than 2,000.

READ MORE: Several dead as Myanmar protesters stage fresh anti-coup rallies

Some Myanmar diplomats posted to the United States have spoken out publicly against the military, including Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kyaw Moe Tun.

Recommended

Diplomats who "bravely joined the civil disobedience movement in solidarity with their countrymen back home" would be able to stay in the United States under the program, one official said.

"We want them to know they can do that safely," the official said.

The US officials said unless the military reversed course, more punitive action was likely. "If they do not restore democracy and cease violence against civilians, then we will continue taking actions ... against military leaders and their financial networks," one official said.

READ MORE: Myanmar junta hires Israeli-Canadian lobbyist for $2M to defend coup

President Joe Biden last month rolled out Myanmar sanctions on those responsible for the ouster of the southeast Asian nation's civilian-led government, including the defence minister and three companies in the jade and gems sector.

Earlier this week, Washington imposed sanctions on two children of military leader Min Aung Hlaing, who had already been designated, and six companies they control.

But it has so far held back from sanctions against military conglomerates Myanmar Economic Corporation and Myanmar Economic Holdings Limited, among those used by the military to control vast swathes of the economy.

"We are looking at military-owned enterprises," the official said. "The gravity of the crisis on the ground means that one set of tools is not going to be sufficient."

READ MORE: Myanmar forces surround protesting rail workers as UN fails to condemn coup

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister