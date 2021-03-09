TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Israel: We're ready to cooperate with Turkey on EastMed project
Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz stressed on the importance of the EastMed gas pipeline project and expressed hope that Ankara will join the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum in the future.
Israel: We're ready to cooperate with Turkey on EastMed project
During a visit to the Greek Cypriot administration, Israel's Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said Tel Aviv is ready to cooperate with Turkey on natural gas in the Eastern Mediterranean. / AA
March 9, 2021

Israel's Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz says Tel Aviv is ready to cooperate with Turkey on natural gas in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Steinitz was speaking to the press about the Eastern Mediterranean Natural Gas Pipeline (EastMed) project during a visit to the Greek Cypriot administration on Tuesday.

Underlining the importance of the underwater pipeline, which he asserted would be the longest and deepest in the world, Steinitz said he hoped the project would be completed in five years.

He also said Israel had previously held talks about exporting gas to Turkey, though this is yet to produce results. 

He expressed hope that Ankara could join the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum in the future.

Steinitz arrived in the Greek Cypriot administration on Monday and attended the signing ceremony of an agreement to link the electricity grids of the two countries, as well as Greece.

Recommended

READ MORE:Libya: Eastern Mediterranean deal with Ankara in Tripoli's interest

EastMed is a 1,900-kilometre natural gas pipeline project extending from Israel to Greece and then on to Italy.

Critics have said it will not be possible to fill the pipeline with the current known gas reserves off Israel's Eastern Mediterranean coast, and that even if Egypt is added to the project, the project's feasibility banks on potential new discoveries of reserves in the region.

READ MORE: Is Egypt warming up to Turkey's proposition in the eastern Mediterranean?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters