The Biden administration’s release of a declassified intelligence report about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's role in Jamal Khashoggi’s brutal murder will inevitably harm US-Saudi relations. Gone are the days in which MBS has a friend in the Oval Office who will bend over backwards to give him the benefit of the doubt on virtually all issues.

Although Khashoggi’s assassination has fueled significant tension between Saudi Arabia and Western countries, the Kingdom’s fellow Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members have been mostly unified in terms of supporting Riyadh’s condemnation of last month’s report.

State-run media in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported that the foreign ministry in Abu Dhabi “expressed its confidence in and support for the Saudi judiciary rulings, which affirm the Kingdom’s commitment to implementing the law in a transparent and impartial manner, and holding all those involved in this case accountable.”

The Kingdom of Bahrain similarly came to Riyadh’s defense, expressing Manama’s “rejection of anything that would undermine the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia.” Bahrain’s state news agency (BNA) stated that the archipelago country “emphasises the importance of the fundamental role of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, and his Crown Prince, its policy of moderation regionally, in the Arab region, and internationally, its efforts to enhance regional security and stability, and promote global economic development.”

Oman and Kuwait’s support for Riyadh

It is useful to compare Oman and Kuwait’s statements on the Khashoggi report to their reactions to Saudi Arabia’s 2018 diplomatic spat with Canada, which many in the GCC similarly saw as an outcome of a perceived infringement on Saudi sovereignty.

During that episode, Oman and Kuwait lent support to Saudi Arabia albeit while treading carefully with cautious language. Officials in Muscat and Kuwait City did not go as far as their counterparts in the UAE and Bahrain did in terms of backing up Riyadh’s decision to sever diplomatic relations with Ottawa. “The sultanate follows the current political situation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Canada and affirms its firm position not to interfere in the internal affairs of other states,” according to the Omani foreign ministry’s statement. With language that was similar to Oman’s, Kuwait’s foreign ministry voiced “concern” over the diplomatic spat while emphasising a “firm position rejecting interference in the internal affairs of states” and adding that Kuwait hoped diplomatic ties would be restored.

Yet, in response to the Khashoggi report’s release last month, both Oman and Kuwait were firmer in their pro-Saudi positions compared to the Saudi-Canada spat from two-and-a-half years ago. On February 27, Oman’s foreign ministry vowed to stand by Riyadh. Kuwait’s foreign ministry stressedthe importance of Saudi leadership regionally and globally in the struggle against violent extremism while affirming its staunch opposition to any attempts to weaken Saudi Arabia’s national sovereignty.

As Oman and Kuwait usually conduct foreign policies based on neutrality in regional and international disputes, Muscat and Kuwait City (especially the former) frequently avoid taking Saudi Arabia’s side when Riyadh is involved in wars or feuds. Salient examples include Oman not joining Saudi Arabia in sponsoring militias fighting to topple the Syrian government after the “Arab Spring” broke out, the Sultanate refusing to back the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen beginning in 2015, and Muscat maintaining diplomatic and economic relations with Iran and Qatar in 2016/2017. Oman and (to a lesser extent) Kuwait’s decisions to give resolute support to Riyadh on a contentious issue fueling serious friction between Saudi Arabia and the Biden administration were notable.

The Qatari exception