Opinion
WORLD
6 MIN READ
The United Kingdom picks profit over Yemeni lives
The UK has decided to cut aid to victims of the conflict but won't stop selling arms to those perpetrating large scale atrocities against civilians.
The United Kingdom picks profit over Yemeni lives
Workers salvage oil canisters from the wreckage of a vehicle oil store hit by Saudi-led airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, July 2, 2020. / AP
CJ WerlemanCJ Werleman
March 3, 2021

From a list of countries where humanitarian crises are set to worsen in 2021, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) has ranked Yemen most at risk of becoming a fully-fledged humanitarian catastrophe as result of escalating conflict and widespread disease and famine.

The level of death and suffering is staggering. More than 112,000 people have lost their lives as a direct result of the violence, including 13,000 civilians in targeted attacks, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project. More than 20 million Yemenis are dependent on some kind of humanitarian aid – be it food, medical or otherwise – as cholera and Covid-19 stalk the country.

Worryingly, these horrors are about to become measurably and materially worse, given the cruel abandonment by those responsible for Yemen’s death and destruction.

On Monday, the United Nations announced it had raised less than half of the $3.85 billion it had targeted from 100 countries for humanitarian efforts in Yemen, in what UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres described as a “disappointing outcome.”

“Millions of Yemeni children, women and men desperately need aid to live. Cutting aid is a death sentence,” said Guterres said in a statement.

This should be read in no other way than the international community cruelly abandoning the Yemeni people, who, for no fault of their own, have been caught in the middle of an international proxy war, with Iran-backed Houthi militias on one side and the Saudi-UAE led coalition on the other, with the United States and United Kingdom supplying the missiles, bombs and satellite tracking technologies.

The UK government deserves added condemnation, however. Its decision to cut its aid by half came just one week after the international aid agency Oxfam accused it of “prolonging” the war in Yemen through the sale arms to Saudi Arabia, saying it had issued 1,697 arms export licences for bombs and missiles totalling $8.6 billion since 2015.

“Abandoning a forgotten country and people is inconsistent with our values, weakens our moral authority and reduces our influence,” said former UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. “We should be increasing the scale of our support in the face of such suffering - to cut it at this moment of extreme peril is incomprehensible."

In fact, the UK authorised the sale of $1.88 billion worth of arms to Saudi Arabia in the first three-month period - July to September 2020 – after a one-year ban on weapon sales expired in July.

Recommended

These bombs, missiles and rockets have been used to destroy water and sanitation supplies, cholera treatment centres, food storage facilities and critical infrastructure, resulting in death, misery and total destruction of the economy. Each year the conflict continues, the Yemeni economy contracts further, according to the World Bank, making the Middle East’s poorest country even poorer.

“What the UK has given in aid to hungry, homeless Yemenis is dwarfed by what it has gained in arms sales to Saudi Arabia and its coalition partners. The cost of the war to Yemen and Yemenis is greater still and getting bigger by the day,” says Oxfam.

Others have accused the UK government of “putting profit before Yemeni lives” in a crisis the UK helped create, including Sarah Waldon of the Campaign Against Arms Trade, who holds the country directly responsible for this “unfolding catastrophe through its weapons supplies.”

When I spoke with Yemeni human rights organisations and journalists about the cutting of humanitarian aid, they expressed dismay and frustration not only towards the UK and UN, but also the Houthi militias that control the capital Saana, accusing the rebel group of misdirecting the aid to fund its takeover of the country.

“Most of those in need, particularly in Houthi controlled areas, get only a small fraction of the humanitarian aid because the Houthis either obstruct aid agencies from reaching civilians or divert aid to their fighters,” says Ali al-Sakani, a Yemeni journalist – a view shared by Riyadh al-Dubai, co-founder of and monitoring reporting officer for RASD Coalition, which documents human rights violations in Yemen.

“Any cut or reduction in donations for health programs or food assistance has a drastic impact on people’s lives but simultaneously we must remind the UN agencies and international organisations that the Houthi rebels is the party that benefits the most from this aid,” Mareb al-Award, a Yemen based journalist, told me.

No doubt, this is a war in which all parties have committed gross violations of human rights, war crimes and crimes against humanity, but to continue arming a conflict at the same time you’re cutting humanitarian aid to those most affected by the violence generated from it, is the very definition of evil.

The UK and international community has a moral obligation to stop the sale of arms to the belligerents and pressure all sides into agreeing to a nationwide ceasefire, while fulfilling commitments to pledges made towards the humanitarian response. It not, this year will indeed be “catastrophic” for the Yemeni people, just as the International Rescue Committee is warning.

Explore
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza