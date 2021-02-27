Two years ago, South Asia came to the brink of a catastrophic conflict. On February 14, 2019, a young Kashmiri man in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) carried out a suicide attack on a contingent of the Indian Occupation Army, killing 44 soldiers.

Using this incident as an excuse, India first blamed, then attacked Pakistan in the dead of the night on February 26, 2019. That the five bombs lobbed by its Mirage 2000 jets landed in a Pakistani forest, killing a crow, is besides the point. The real issue is that the Indian Government was spoiling for a fight because elections were around the corner, and nothing wins votes like war and ‘victory’.

Pakistan responded the very next day, on February 27, in broad daylight, hitting non-military targets with no collateral damage to demonstrate both will and capacity to defend itself and underline the fact that aggression against it will not go unanswered.

In the accompanying melee, Pakistan also shot down at least one Indian Air Force fighter jet, which had violated Pakistani airspace and captured its pilot, while the overwhelmed and confused Indian air defences shot down one of their own Mi-17 helicopters, killing six Indian Air Force personnel.

This was neither the outcome nor the victory the Indian government was hoping for. Yet, the Indian government and its vast disinformation empire, built an electoral victory on it.

To paraphrase Milton, what though the field be lost; the airwaves were not lost. Defeat in the battlefield became victory in the eyes of the Indian public with the help of pliant TV anchors and social media misinformation.

It is a lesson for students of politics and social behaviour how in the face of the wreckage of its aircraft in public view and the downed pilot very much in Pakistani custody, India declared victory.

A government that had just gambled on taking two nuclear armed countries to war — the consequences of which would not have been limited to them but to the region, indeed the world — had been rewarded, first, for suffering a shocking defeat against a much smaller foe, and second, for staking the peace, security, lives and livelihood of over 1.5 billion people of South Asia.

Rather than the defeat chastening it or forcing it to ponder the consequences of its abdication of logic and rationality, the Indian BJP regime further played up India’s aggressive actions against Pakistan. Leaders of a supposed democracy threatened Pakistan with nuclear annihilation and dismemberment.