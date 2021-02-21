Protesters have thrown bottles at police, set fire to containers and smashed up shops in Barcelona in a fifth night of clashes after a rapper was jailed for glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs.

Demonstrators on Saturday hurled projectiles and flares at police, who fired foam bullets to disperse the crowd, the Mossos d'Esquadra, the Catalan regional police, said on Twitter.

The nine-month sentence of Pablo Hasel, known for his virulently anti-establishment raps, has sparked a debate over freedom of expression in Spain as well as protests that have at times turned violent.

About 6,000 demonstrators gathered in the city, local police said.

Country-wide demonstrations

Angry demonstrations first erupted on Tuesday after police detained Hasel, 32, and took him to jail in a highly contentious free speech case.

Since then, protesters have turned out every night, clashing with police in disturbances which began in Hasel's home region of Catalonia, but have since spread to Madrid and beyond.

Protesters on Saturday attacked shops on Barcelona's most prestigious shopping street, Passeig de Gracia, while newspaperEl Paisreported others had smashed windows in the emblematic Palau de la Musica concert hall.

They also attacked the Barcelona stock exchange building and torched several motorbikes.

Nine people were arrested in Catalonia, the regional police said, including three minors.

Some were detained for looting shops in Barcelona, local police said.

In Madrid, around 400 people gathered under a heavy police presence in the city centre, chanting and clapping as curious shoppers stopped to watch.

"Free Pablo Hasel!" they yelled as a helicopter flew overhead and at least 17 police vans could be seen lined up along Gran Via, Madrid's busiest shopping street.

In the northern cities of Pamplona and Lleida, police charged protesters.

