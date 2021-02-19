Last week, millions of Americans were glued to their TV screens and watched the US Senate trial against the former President of the United States who was impeached on the grounds of inciting the January 6 riots on Capitol Hill.

The constitutionality vote signaled that the outcome would be acquittal as only five republican senators agreed with their democratic counterparts. As anticipated, five days of intense deliberations did not move the needle in the chamber. Only two additional senators switched sides by the time the trial ended, short of the twelve needed to convict former President Donald Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors.

There have been three presidential impeachment trials in modern times, one against Bill Clinton, two against Donald Trump. In all these trials, the majority of Senators voted along party lines. Political calculations, not factual evidence, shape their choices. Decisions against the party line risk political setbacks. Some GOP senators who cast a guilty verdict last week are censored by their party apparatus.

It should be evident that the Senate is not a court room in a true sense, where Senators transform into impartial jury and judges. For political trials as for the likes of which we observed last week, it would be naive to expect an impartial jury in the so-called make-shift courtroom of the US Senate. Don’t look for the blindfolded lady holding the scale of justice on the Senate floor.

Presidents are judged in the court of public opinion, the jury is the voting public. They speak their minds through monthly polls. As events unfold, the public slowly forms a view. With time, current events gradually transform into stature of history, the opinion then gels into verdict.

The House approved two articles of impeachment against President Clinton in December 1998. When the Senate acquitted him, his popularity was at 62% according to Pew Research and to date President Clinton has maintained high marks from the American public. The court of public opinion also acquitted William Jefferson Clinton.

When the House Judiciary Committee obtained the subpoena power to investigate President Nixon in February 1974, only 38 percent of Americans were in favour of impeachment. In July, that figure rose to 60 percent and was still climbing when the US Supreme Court ordered the President release the tapes.

As public opinion clearly turned against President Nixon, Republican leaders felt less political risk when they told the president that he would not have their support during an impeachment trial. Nixon resigned the next day. The Watergate scandal did not have to go through impeachment to produce a result – the court of public opinion spoke decisively.