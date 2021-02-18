Power outages in Texas have dropped below 1 million for the first time in four days, but many people remained without electricity or safe drinking water after winter storms wreaked havoc on the state's power grid and utilities.

Meanwhile, heavy snow and ice were expected on Thursday in the Appalachians, northern Maryland and southern Pennsylvania, with the wintry weather moving into the Northeast by nightfall.

The NWS said the storm would bring ice, sleet and heavy snow to parts of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi as it tracks to the northeast, causing power outages, tree damage and making driving hazardous.

In Little Rock, Arkansas, 38 centimetres (15 inches) of snow was on the ground on Thursday after back-to-back storms, tying a record for snow depth set in 1918, the National Weather Service said.

More than 320,000 homes and businesses were without power in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama after a wave of storms dumped as much as 10 centimetres (4 inches) of snow and ice across the region.

In Tennessee, 12 people were rescued from boats after a dock weighed down by snow and ice collapsed on the Cumberland River on Wednesday night, the Nashville Fire Department said.

This week's extreme weather has been blamed for the deaths of more than 30 people, some of whom perished while struggling to keep warm inside their homes.

In the Houston area, one family succumbed to carbon monoxide from car exhaust in their garage.

A grandmother and three children died when flames escaped the fireplace they were using to keep warm.

"Only the strong will survive"

In Texas, about 560,000 homes and businesses were still without electricity in Thursday morning, down from about 3 million the day before.

Tim Boyd, the now former mayor of a West Texas town came under fire for his comments about the storm on social media.

He said he had already turned in his resignation when he wrote a Facebook post saying it was not the local government's responsibility to help those suffering in the cold without power.

In his typo-ridden post made in Tuesday morning, Tim Boyd wrote, “Only the strong will survive and the weak will parish.”

He also said he was “sick and tired” of people looking for handouts and that the current situation is “sadly a product of a socialist government.”

Boyd deleted his post but stood by the sentiments in a follow-up message.

He also wrote that his original message was posted as a private citizen, not the mayor of Colorado City, saying he “had already turned in my resignation and had not signed up to run for mayor again."

"Drink tap water"