Soon after Myanmar's military junta seized power on February 1, it blocked access to Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms. Then it moved on to a near-total internet shutdown on the night of February 15 as citizens continued to gather in anti-coup protests and demonstrations across the country.

Governments are increasingly resorting to internet shutdowns in times of crisis. In 2020 alone, there were 93 major shutdowns in 21 countries, affecting over 260 million people. They have been justified in the name of national security, public safety, quelling dissent, curbing the spread of misinformation during elections or other major events, and even preventing cheating in national exams.

So what exactly are ‘internet shutdowns’ and how do they work?

What is an internet shutdown?

Also known as blackouts or kill switches, internet shutdowns are when an entity, like a government or non-state actor, intentionally disrupts access to the internet or certain apps, in order to control the flow of information in a country or region.

Specifically, AccessNow, an international NGO that focuses on digital rights, defines an internet shutdown as “an intentional disruption of internet or electronic communications, rendering them inaccessible or effectively unusable, for a specific population or within a location, often to exert control over the flow of information.”

A shutdown can take the form of blocking, when certain websites or apps are inaccessible; or full blackout, when internet-based applications, platforms, and pages are inaccessible.

A related term, throttling, refers to the intentional slowing down of network connections. It can affect the entire network, or be used to target specific apps, websites, and IP addresses.

So, is there an “off” button for the internet?

No. What governments do is order internet service providers (ISPs) to restrict network connectivity or block certain websites or apps. ISPs may comply with government orders out of fear of retribution of legal action.

For instance, in 2019, the Zimbabwean government ordered the largest telecommunications company in the country to shut down all internet services. The Chairman wrote on Facebook, in a message inaccessible to most in the country, that they had to comply or management would face “immediate imprisonment”.

Rights organisations encourage ISPs to push back against “unjustified internet shutdowns” to avoid complicity in human rights abuses.

In cases where the government controls the internet infrastructure, in whole or in part, it can simply restrict access on its own, without having to go through another party.