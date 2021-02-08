Bitcoin has hit a record high near $45,000 after Elon Musk's electric carmaker Tesla invested $1.5 billion in the digital currency.

Tesla Inc said on Monday it had invested around $1.5 billion in bitcoin and expected to begin accepting payment for its cars and other products with it in the near future, prompting a more than 10 percent jump in the electronic currency.

Analysts said the move by one of the world's best-known companies was liable to prove a game-changer for bitcoin.

Bitcoin hit $44,795.20 around 1325 GMT on Monday, before cooling slightly to $44,207.95.

The cryptocurrency is up by around 50 percent since the start of the year.

"This is probably one of the biggest developments for the cryptocurrency industry," said Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst at ThinkMarkets.

"Tesla is going to be a major player in the auto industry and if it starts accepting bitcoin as a form of payment, it will give the digital currency further legitimacy."

Sign of confidence

Tesla's announcement, in a US Securities and Exchange Commission document, is a sign of confidence in the cryptocurrency that regulators are concerned could be used for illegal transactions.

"As more and more companies start accepting bitcoin, this will only lead to further increases in demand in a market which is limited in supply," Razaqzada added.

"Therefore, the long-term outlook on bitcoin remains bullish even if it is starting to look quite expensive in fiat currency terms."

Tesla's move comes after CEO Musk last week changed his Twitter bio to read simply "#bitcoin."

"I think we will see an acceleration of companies looking to allocate to bitcoin now that Tesla has made the first move," said Eric Turner, vice president of market intelligence at cryptocurrency research and data firm Messari.