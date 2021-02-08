Pakistani military helicopters continued to search for three missing climbers on the world's second highest mountain K2 on Monday, as hope of their survival faded rapidly.

Muhammad Ali Sadpara, 45, of Pakistan, John Snorri, 47, of Iceland, and Juan Pablo Mohr, 33, of Chile, were last seen Friday around noon at what is considered the most difficult part of the climb: the Bottleneck, a steep and narrow gully just 300m shy of the 8,611m high K2 peak.

The spot is just above the ceiling of helicopters, which have been searching for three days now.

Sadpara, one of Pakistan's most celebrated climbers who had ascended eight of the world's highest mountains, was accompanied by his 20-year-old son Sajid Sadpara, who was told by his father to climb down when an oxygen mask he was using malfunctioned.

'Kept the light of my tent'

He told repoters on Sunday he waited overnight at a camp just below the Bottleneck, believing the three had summitted and would be coming down.