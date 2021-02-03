US Republicans in Congress have come under increasing pressure to take action against Marjorie Taylor Greene, a lawmaker who supported calls for violence against Democrats and unfounded conspiracy theories before taking office last month.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives will on Thursday vote on a resolution to remove Greene, a Republican, from her committee assignments, US House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters on Wednesday.

Republicans are weighing whether to discipline the free-wheeling Greene, an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, and party establishment lawmaker Liz Cheney, the Number 3 House Republican who last month voted to impeach Trump.

The 211 House Republican lawmakers were scheduled to hold a private meeting later on Wednesday to discuss the controversies.

Democrats said House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy still had time to take action against Greene before Thursday's planned floor vote.

"Cancer for the Republican Party"

If Republicans choose to strip Cheney of her leadership role or remove Greene from committees to which she is assigned, they would send a powerful message about the party's future and, potentially, that of Trump within it.

Greene has come under bipartisan fire for inflammatory support of conspiracy theories and online calls for violence against Democrats in recent years before she was elected.

Next Tuesday, the US Senate is due to begin Trump's impeachment trial on a House charge of inciting the January 6 storming of the Capitol by his followers in which five people died and members of Congress scrambled to safety.

Cheney was the highest ranking Republican in the House to vote to impeach Trump after the attack on Capitol Hill.