Rape as a Weapon in Myanmar

By Hajira Maryam, TRT World Research Center

Over a million Rohingya have been displaced since the early 1990s. In the present context according to UNHCR, the violence, which broke out last year in Rakhine state, has driven 723,000 refugees to Bangladesh (UNHCR 2018). According to a report by Human Rights Watch, “Burmese [Myanmar’s] security forces have committed widespread rape against women and girls as part of a campaign of ethnic cleansing against Rohingya Muslims in Burma’s [Myanmar’s] Rakhine State” (Human Rights Watch, 2017, p. 1). Although various other elements related to Gender Based Violence (GBV) relate to the issue, rape as weapon of war against the Rohingya will be highlighted in greater detail.

The usage of rape represents the instrumentalisation of the act in order to inflict long-term harm on the Rohingya community. In a study conducted by Jonathan Matusitz, war rape is “systematically” used in conflict situations “as part of a large scale campaign to wipe out ethnic groups” (Matusitz, 2017, p. 830). Matusitz further claims that war rape is a form of terrorism, which holds a symbolic representative of ten themes. Following his study, the first theme of “ethnic cleansing” is more reflective of the Rohingya experience. However, the merging of all themes, according to Matusitz, has a common purpose which is the “elimination of the enemy” (Matusitz, 2017, p. 830), thus reflective of the state’s neglect of the issue as mentioned earlier.

According to a TRT World journalist who was interviewed for this research, sexual violence against Rohingya women has been conducted by the hands of the military, sometimes in front of their families. A key point that was highlighted is the act of violence being conducted “inside their homes” (Chouwdhury 2018).

The effect of the deployment of rape as a weapon has meant a potential disenfranchisement of the Rohingya, possibly for generations to come. As a result of particular societal norms, a stigma is attached to the victims of rape. Abandonment from family members in case of pregnancy compounded with ongoing trauma need to be mentioned. According to Chouwdhury, desperate measures are also taken by using unprofessional techniques for abortion.

To highlight the above, Matusitz states that: