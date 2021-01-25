How do Americans view the events of Jan 6, the storming of Capitol Hill? Is there a consensus on the president’s role in the riots? On impeachment?

The majority of polls report that Former President Donald Trump’s monthly approval rating dipped to rock bottom following the riots. Pew research reported a high of 45 percent in early 2020 compared to a current 29 percent. Likewise, the Galllup poll reported a drop from 49 to 34 percent for the same period. Fivethirtyeight.com, which publishes the average of all major polls, states Trump’s approval plummeted to 38.6 percent following the Capitol riots.

Many of these polls called the Joe Biden's win correctly. However, most were wrong in their prediction of a blue tsunami. The poll average was 7 percent favorable to Biden vs. 3.9 percent actual.

Are the polls over-predicting again?

Stagwell Group’s Harris team was the most accurate among major presidential polls. It reported a 4 percent win favorable to Biden. What are their findings today?

Mark Penn’s latest Harvard Caps Harris (HCH) monthly poll in January shows that one-in-three believe that Trump won the election. Four years ago, 45 percent of registered voters thought Hillary Clinton was the winner against Trump. Only six-in-ten voters trust mail-in ballots. More than four-in-ten believe that the 2020 election was fraudulent, despite numerous recounts in critical states, including Republican-controlled Georgia, confirming otherwise.

Courts with Republican judges, including the US Supreme Court, rejected Trump’s claims. The public favors a bipartisan commission investigating the legitimacy of election results. Voters from both parties agree that the federal government should set new rules and manage elections in fifty states.

The voters want the Biden administration to prioritise three challenges: the pandemic, the economy and job creation, and health care. They want two specific measures in place immediately – an effective nationwide vaccination campaign and the stimulus package.

President Biden should reach out to Republicans to work out their differences, moderate his positions to find common ground, and clearly distance himself from the left wing of his party. Americans demand collaboration between the two parties. Six-in-ten voters are confident that Biden would meet these urgent challenges. Most are doubtful that he could succeed in unifying the nation.

So how do voters judge the riots? The great majority believe that Donald Trump is pretending that the election was stolen and is not accepting the facts. Most Trump voters are angry and unhappy about the results. Extremists went to DC with the intent of a violent insurrection. They reflect a fringe of American society.

Voters are split evenly on whether “fake news”, the right-wing media, or social media created the riots. They are also split evenly on whether the Capitol police’s response was appropriate.