Over half a million people have fled their homes due to an insurgency in northern Mozambique, and the violence and humanitarian crisis is worsening without international help.

"If nothing is done soon, we won't have only 535,000 displaced people. We won't have only 2,000 people killed by the conflict, but tens of thousands," said Valentin Tapsoba, regional director for the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) on Wednesday.

The displaced people were in a dire situation, with overcrowding, malnutrition and a lack of essentials including food and water, the officials said in an online news briefing.

A shadowy militant group known as Ahlu Sunnah Wa-Jama has wreaked havoc in gas-rich Cabo Delgado province since 2017, ransacking villages in a campaign to establish a caliphate.

At least 2,500 people have died, over half of them civilians, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED) group.

Thousands have fled their homes, mainly seeking refuge with friends and relatives in the regional capital Pemba.

The conflict has escalated since, with attacks growing in scale and frequency and the militants regularly taking and holding entire towns.

"The United Nations is deeply concerned by the worsening humanitarian crisis and escalating violence forcing thousands to flee in Cabo Delgado province," the UN's southern and eastern Africa directors said in a joint statement.

The insecurity has left aid agencies unable to visit a huge swathe of the coastal province, while the number of people forced to flee their homes has swelled from 18,000 at the start of 2020 to over half a million by the end, Lola Castro, World Food Programme (WFP) regional director said.

Some households in the provincial capital Pemba are hosting several other families. One had opened its home to 66 other people who all slept in one room and shared one latrine, Tapsoba said.

"The situation in Cabo Delgado is appalling," he said.

"We reckon that 1.6 million people are in need of help," UN resident Mozambique coordinator Myrta Kaulard said in an online press briefing.

"There is a cholera epidemic in Cabo Delgado that we are struggling to contain," she added.