As President-elect Joe Biden gets set for inauguration on January 20, his cabinet has been popularlytouted as the “most diverse ever in history” and one that “looks like America,” on the heels of the vanilla-hued and testosterone-filled administration that dominated the Trump era.

Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris, who is half Black and half Indian, will become the first ever woman to be sworn in as Vice President on Wednesday.

Harris is not the only high-ranking member of Biden’s cabinet to be drawn from minority communities. In addition to a Black man heading the Pentagon, a Latino homeland security chief, Native American cabinet secretary and an openly gay Transport Secretary, it has been stocked with a sizeable number of Indian-American appointments and Muslims as well.

For Indian-Americans alone there have been at least 20 nominees or appointees, 13 of which are women.

Two of them with top positions are Neera Tanden and Dr Vivek Murthy.

Tanden, a contentious Twitter user and head of the Democrat-leaning think tank Center for American Progress, has been nominated as Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

Dr Murthy was nominated as US Surgeon General, reprising the role he held during the Obama administration. Murthy, who has been the co-chair of Biden’s Covid-19 advisory board, is expected to play an important role in acting as the “top medical expert and public face of the [pandemic] effort.”

For the first time ever are hires of two Indian-Americans who trace their origins to Kashmir: Aisha Shah and Sameera Fazili.

Shah was named as partnership Manager at the White House Office of Digital Strategy. Meanwhile, community and economic development expert Fazili has been pegged to occupy the position of Deputy Director at the US National Economic Council (NEC). Fazili had previously served as a senior policy advisor on the White House’s NEC and as a senior advisor at the US Treasury Department.

News of Fazili’s appointment sparked celebrations amongst her extended family back in Srinagar. Rouf Fazili, Sameera’s uncle, called it a “proud moment” for Kashmir, saying that while she was not born there and her parents left the Valley in the early 1970s, she retains “a strong affinity with Kashmir”.

The NEC has another Indian American, Bharat Ramamurti, former economic advisor to Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 presidential campaign and who will also be taking up the role of Deputy Director.

Veteran diplomat Uzra Zeya is billed as the Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights. A key adviser to the Obama administration during the Arab Spring, Zeya had previously served a post in Delhi.