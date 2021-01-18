TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish FM Cavusoglu: Turkey-EU ties in more positive place now
Mevlut Cavusoglu says Turkey and Germany are set to revive bilateral ties, as relations with the EU improve with the help of constructive steps.
Turkish FM Cavusoglu: Turkey-EU ties in more positive place now
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets with his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Ankara, Turkey, January 18, 2021. / Reuters
January 18, 2021

Turkey's Foreign Minister says that Turkish-EU relations are in a more positive place now amid renewed commitment by Turkey and Germany to improve bilateral ties.

Ties between Turkey and the bloc are getting better thanks also to constructive steps from Europe, Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint news conference with his visiting German counterpart Heiko Mass in the capital Ankara.

On trade between Turkey and Germany, Cavusoglu said last year the trade volume hit $38 billion despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For his part, Mass stressed that he hopes for a deepening of bilateral relations between Turkey and the EU.

READ MORE: Turkey's German, EU ties on Maas visit agenda

He added that Europe may not properly appreciate Turkey hosting millions of Syrian refugees, but it has been a success.

Recommended

After a year of ups and downs in Turkish-EU ties, Turkish leaders have said they hope for progress this year, and expect the bloc to take clear steps towards this end.

Mass also called on Russia to "immediately" release Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny, who was detained late Sunday upon returning to the country.

Navalny, 44, had been in Germany for five months after treatment there for poisoning.

The poison which put Navalny in a coma came from a military-grade nerve agent from the Novichok family, which was developed in the Soviet Union and Russia, according to both Germany and France.

READ MORE: Turkey aims to normalise relations with US, EU

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive