In the summer of 2020, when race riots ravaged urban centres in the United States, and the UK saw its own share of Black Lives Matter protests, Germany's capital Berlin came up with the timely announcement of a new anti-discrimination law.

Although the city earned much praise, the law raised some compelling questions, such as why was it needed at all? And more importantly, what lay before it?

Basic research into legal protection in Germany against everyday discrimination, made for dire reading.

The German constitution makes it constitutionally illegal to discriminate against any individual on the basis of race, religion, gender and ethnic identity, but that's exactly what's wrong with it: it’s a constitutional article with no further legislation to describe or define the meaning of the term 'discrimination' or what constitutes a 'racial or ethnic identity', or any procedures of how discrimination complaints would be treated and justice served.

For example, if someone wants to register a complaint, do they go to the police or pursue their case through a civil court, says Armaghan Naghipour, policy advisor at the Berlin State government department for Justice, Consumer Protection and Anti-discrimination.

Armaghan says, 'the constitution forbids discrimination but doesn't explain what it is and how it can be enforced, there was no legislation until the European Union recommendations of the year 2000'.

In the year 2000, the EU recommended all its member countries adopt anti-discrimination legislation. In 2006 Germany got its first anti-discrimination legislation.

'That only covered the private sphere of life and work, so if someone in their private capacity discriminated against someone else, then yes, or in the workplace, but it did not cover those in public office,' Armaghan explains.

In layman’s terms, a public servant could easily discriminate against a member of the public and there was no specialist legislation to prosecute the public official through criminal court or civil court.

In more basic terms, a teacher, professor, police officer, or civil servant could say or do something openly discriminatory and in most cases nothing could be done about it.

Decades of darkness

Between 1949 and 2020, Germany had no specialist anti-discrimination legislation to protect its citizens from discrimination it might face at the hands of public officials.

Armaghan says that Berlin was awash with allegations of racial profiling by the police and at the foreign office which deals with visas and residency permits.

The most recent legislation, which came into effect in June 2020, covers German citizens from discrimination faced at the hands of public officials and was pushed through the Berlin State government by the Green political party.

It is aptly led from the front by Armaghan, the daughter of political refugees from Iran. This struggle was real for her, and the challenge to draft this bill into law was more of a personal mission.

She explains that the new law 'helps victims get justice!'.

Although the new legislation doesn't criminalise discrimination, it does allow victims to take civil action against the public entity – in case a police officer discriminates against a member of the public, that person has the right to take the Berlin State government to civil court and demand financial compensation.

Armaghan reluctantly agrees that the rest of Europe might be ahead of Germany - 'it takes a while for the institutionalised mindset to go away', she says.

In the UK, racism and religious discrimination are often prosecuted in criminal courts, be it private or public sectors.

The French law enacted on July 1 1972, forbids all forms of discrimination in the workplace, based on sex, political and religious discrimination and racial discrimination. It also introduced criminal sanctions.

The French brought in more amendments and legislation further in support of the 1972 law.

Germany, with the largest number of ethnic minorities in Europe, at nearly nine percent of its population, has lagged far behind its European counterparts in introducing legislation meant to protect them from everyday racial discrimination.

Armaghan says institutionalised discrimination based on race and religion is a recurring problem in Germany, 'I remember once my professor, while I was studying law at university, said about me when I entered the class - Oh here comes the princess from the Orient - I didn't think it was funny.'

Under the new law, Armaghan could have taken her university and eventually the Berlin State government to civil court for what was a clearly racist remark.

But it was in the decades of darkness, when the legacy of Germany's discrimination against ethnic and religious minorities was written.

Where are you from?