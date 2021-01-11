TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey court gives cult head Adnan Oktar over 1,000 years in jail
Court in Istanbul sentences Oktar to prison for 1,075 years over charges of founding a criminal organisation and sexual abuse.
Turkey court gives cult head Adnan Oktar over 1,000 years in jail
The 64-year-old cult leader Adnan Oktar, who owned a TV channel, was arrested in 2018 along with 200 collaborators. / AA
January 11, 2021

A Turkish court has slapped cult leader Adnan Oktar with over 1,000 years in prison for 10 separate crimes, Anadolu Agency reported citing sources. 

The court in Istanbul tried 236 defendants, including 78 remanded for their organised crimes under Oktar's lead, said the source on Monday on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The court gave Oktar a total of 1,075 years and three months in prison over the charges of founding and leading a criminal organisation, political or military espionage, aiding Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), despite not being a member, sexual abuse of minors, sexual abuse, deprivation of liberty of the person, torture, disturbance of right to education, recording personal data, and threats.

The 64-year-old cult leader, who owned a TV channel, was arrested in 2018 along with 200 collaborators, following allegations of sexual abuse and kidnapping of minors.

Oktar's TV channel broadcasted his shows surrounded by women he referred to as his “kittens."

READ MORE:Turkish police detain cult leader and followers

Recommended

Other defendants get lengthy jail terms

Tarkan Yavas, one of the defendants, received a 211-year prison sentence for being an executive member of the organisation, sexual abuse of a minor, sexual abuse, misstatement of property, and committing perjury in an official document.

Oktar Babuna, another defendant, was given 186 years in jail for being a member of a criminal organisation, sexual abuse of a minor, and sexual abuse.

The court continues to declare rulings on other defendants.

Oktar – also known by his pen-name Harun Yahya – has authored numerous books promoting creationism against Darwin's theory of evolution as well as conspiracy theories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive