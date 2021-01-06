About 2.2 million people have been displaced within Ethiopia’s Tigray region since fighting erupted there in November last year with about half fleeing after their homes were burned down.

Gebremeskel Kassa, a senior official in the interim administration in Tigray appointed by the federal government, released the figure in an interview broadcast by state-run ETV’s Tigriniya language channel late on Tuesday.

The figure given by the official was more than double a previous estimate for the number of people displaced 950,000, which included 50,000 who had fled to neighbouring countries.

Ethiopia's federal government restricted access to Tigray after fighting began on November 4 between its troops and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), a political party that was governing the province.

The government declared victory in late November though the TPLF has vowed to fight on.

No clarity on exact figures

The conflict in Tigray has called into question whether Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, can hold together fractious ethnic groups in the country.

An official from Ethiopia’s National Disaster Risk Management Commission told Reuters news agency on Wednesday that the figures cited by the administrator in Tigray were not official.