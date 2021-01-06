China’s President Xi Jinping addressed his nation on New Year’s Eve. His tone was that of a triumphant general who had won the war against the enemy: the coronavirus. While the rest of the world is struggling to fight the pandemic, China has already declared victory.

The president’s words were reminiscent of Stalin’s after the Soviet defeat of the Nazis in Stalingrad. He spoke of ordinary citizens “…marching to the frontlines holding posts with tenacity, with unyielding heroic national spirit…”

In 2012, the then-newly elected President Xi set two ambitious goals, “Two Centenaries” for China. The first one was to build a moderately prosperous society “Xiaokang” by 2021, coinciding with the centennial of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Its metric for success was to double 2010's per capita income. China celebrates Xiaokang in 2021.

Deng Xiaoping initiated in 1979 an astonishing forty-year-long progress eventually earning him the moniker, ‘the architect of modern China’. Mao’s brand of communism was blended with state capitalism. The CCP kept power and control over society.

China sustained an average of 9.8 percent growth, a pace not observed by any major country in history. Between 1981 and 2004 China lifted 652 million people out of poverty lowering the poverty rate from 65 percent to just 10 percent. To date, it is estimated that somewhere between 750-850 million have been lifted out of poverty. Today China is the world’s second-largest economy, $13 trillion in size. This is an exceptional success story written by the Chinese people and told by the country’s leadership, the CCP.

The next centenary goal is to build a “modern socialist country, fully developed, rich and powerful” by 2049, the centennial of The People’s Republic. Xi Jinping paints a picture of his Chinese Dream – prosperity and power in equal parts. The IMF estimates that if China meets this target, its economy will be triple America’s.

According to Singapore’s former PM Lee Kuan Yew, China is the biggest player in world history. China’s outsized impact on the global balance of power is such that the world will soon need to find a new balance. After all, the word China in Chinese means the kingdom that lies in the middle between heaven and earth.

But the road ahead will be bumpy. China’s greatest support in achieving Xiaokang came from the US. Summarising simply, China manufactured goods, Americans bought them, and with the cash receipt, the Chinese bought US debt and created a modern urban landscape. The country rapidly became the 'factory of the world' and the engine that fuels global capitalism.

The US is no longer jubilant about this relationship. In December, Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, Robert Ratcliffe, boldly stated that “The People’s Republic of China poses the greatest threat to America today, and the greatest threat to democracy and freedom world-wide since World War II.”

President Trump’s National Security Advisor, Robert O’Brien, claims that the Chinese Communist Party’s aim is world dominance. America’s innate optimism fooled Washington. It was a grave miscalculation to believe that, as it becomes prosperous, China would embrace democracy.