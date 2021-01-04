Two days after the United States Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller ordered the supercarrier, USS Nimitz, to return home as a "de-escalatory" gesture toward Iran, the order was reversed. Turns out, the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group will remain in the Middle East until further notice.

The $9.5 billion Ford-class carrier had been carrying out manoeuvres off the coast of Somalia as part of the ongoing operation "Octave Quartz", which oversees the withdrawal of US soldiers from the Horn of Africa and redistributing them elsewhere in North Africa. The ship was already at sea for ten months.

While its return was seemingly overdue, that has been put on hold to counter any possible Iranian escalations.

Masked risk

It remains unclear what prompted the US Acting SecDef to cancel the return order, although it has been one year since tensions between the US and Iran peaked following the assassination of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani by an American drone strike.

In recent days, Iranian officials have ramped up their rhetoric against the US. The head of Iran’s judiciary, Ebrahim Raisi stated that all those who had a role in General Soleimani’s killing would not be able to “escape law and justice,” even if they were an American president.

This comes after two nuclear-capable US B-52 bomber planes provocatively flew over the Persian Gulf on December 31, 2020, making it the third time in six weeks that nuclear-capable bombers carried out long-range flights off Iran’s coast.

Speaking in an interview with Iran’s state TV, General Safavi allegedly addressed the current military situation in the Persian Gulf region with inflammatory remarks that were subsequently criticized for being mistranslations.

“The Americans know that their forces in the region are very vulnerable. Iran is able to turn US aircraft carriers into submarines in a few hours,” General Safavi allegedly asserted.

Deterrence, not war

But the USS Nimitz is hardly alone. It serves as a floating air base to the four fighter jet squadrons, including the renowned Marine “Death Rattlers” who are the last Hornet squadron to still fly the F-18 before switching over to the F-35 stealth fighter jet.

The Nimitz carrier strike group also features the nuclear-powered USS Georgia renowned for being packed with cruise missiles and special forces units. On December 21, 2020, the USS Georgia allowed itself to be seen entering the Arabian Gulf to offset the absence of the USS Nimitz which was still operating near Somalia.

But the likelihood for war or military confrontation is very low. The Arabian Gulf is small, and limits large ship manoeuvrability while favouring smaller strike crafts that can operate in littoral waters with ease. Given that the Gulf is surrounded by land in every direction, the location makes it an ideal anti-ship missile zone, limited only by the number of ground installations an opposing force could line up.

Threats like that are hard to counter, on top of existing risks like small-boat swarms, mines, and limited submarine.