In the early stages of vaccine development, the number of people who didn’t trust vaccines was higher than it is now in some parts of the world.

For example, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the anti-vaxxer movement is not growingin the UK. On the contrary, there is an increasing number of people who want to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Although there are no exact numbers of how many anti-vaxxers exist in every country, the number of people who trust vaccines has been increasing in some countries like the US and Turkey.

That having been said, there is a potential threat that anti-vaxxers may prolong the pandemic if a high number of people refuse to take the vaccine.

So, how does one achieve herd immunity - when a large portion of the public becomes immune to a disease, making its spread from person to person unlikely.

How many people need to be vaccinated for ‘herd immunity’?

Vaccination programs are already underway in several parts of the world, but how much of the population should be vaccinated?

There are several studies attempting to determine ‘herd immunity’ for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thanks to several mathematical models, herd immunity threshold (HIT) for coronavirus is predicted to be between 60 percent to 80 percent.

Although some predictions for HIT in the early days of the pandemic were quite low, some of them around 6 to 21 percent, the estimates since have shifted the numbers upward.