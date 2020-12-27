A Syrian refugee camp in northern Lebanon was set on fire following a fight between residents of the camp and a local Lebanese family.

The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, confirmed a large fire had broken out in a camp in the Miniyeh region and said some injured had been taken to hospital, but did not provide an exact number.

"The fire has spread to all the tented shelters" – made of plastic sheeting and wood – UNHCR spokesman Khaled Kabbara told AFP.

The camp housed around 75 families, he said.

The National News Agency reported that the fire followed an "altercation" between a member of a Lebanese family and "Syrian workers".

Other youths from the Lebanese family then "set fire to some of the refugees' tents", the NNA added.

The Lebanese Civil Defence worked to control the blaze while the army and police were deployed to restore calm, according to the report.