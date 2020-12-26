At least 10 Palestinians have been injured in the occupied West Bank when the Israeli army used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse protesters.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency on Friday that Israeli forces fired rubber bullets as well as tear gas canisters to disperse dozens of Palestinian protesters marching in protest against Israeli settlements in Deir Jarir in Ramallah city.

Clashes also broke out between the forces and the protesters after the Israeli army resorted to violence.

Many Palestinians fell ill after inhaling the tear gas, according to medics in the field.

Anti-settlement demonstrations were also held in the rural areas of Ramallah, Nablus, and Qalqilya provinces.

More than 400,000 Jewish settlers currently live in more than 250 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

International law views both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as "occupied territories" and considers all Jewish settlement-building activities there as illegal.

Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza

Israeli warplanes have conducted airstrikes in the blockaded Gaza, local sources said early on Saturday.

Fighter jets hit the al Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza and the Deir al Balah region, sources added.

A children's hospital, a residential area and a rehabilitation centre for the disabled in the Al Tuffah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, were damaged in the attacks, according to witnesses Anadolu Agency interviewed.