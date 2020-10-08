US President Donald Trump was back at work in the Oval Office just six days after testing Covid-19 positive, despite warnings that his return could put others at risk.

After contradictory statements on whether the president was back at work on Tuesday, a senior administration official told AFP that Trump was present on Wednesday with an "extremely limited" number of staff in his office.

Trump released a video message saying he's feeling "great" and "like perfect" and called his diagnosis "a blessing in disguise."

Trump received an experimental antibody cocktail made by Regeneron through a “compassionate use” exemption. The safety and effectiveness of the drug have not yet been proven.

Trump, who was hospitalised on Friday with the virus that has killed over 210,000 in the US, arrived by an outside door to avoid passing through the crowded corridors of his residence, the official said.

"Was just briefed on Hurricane Delta," the president tweeted, eager to project his return as a personal triumph over the disease as he trails badly in polls against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Trump's illness, like his dismissive stance on the virus, has fueled multiple controversies, including his made-for-television exit from the hospital on Monday.

Just after stepping off a helicopter at the White House, he climbed the stairs of his residence and pulled off his face mask - a tool against the virus that he has frequently downplayed.

"Don't let [Covid-19] dominate you. Don't be afraid of it," he urged Americans in his homecoming speech, despite the US having the largest total number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the world.

