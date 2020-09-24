The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has hired thousands of mercenaries and deployed private armies to carry out high-profile assassinations and further its geopolitical ambitions in the Middle East, according to a statement given last week by the International Institute for Rights and Development and the Rights Radar Foundation at the 45th Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva last week.

“The UAE hired American mercenaries to carry out high-profile assassinations in Yemen. They conducted several operations in Aden and several cities, resulting in the assassinations of dozens of politicians and public figures during the past five years of conflict in Yemen,” reads the joint statement.

“Among 30,000 mercenaries from four Latin American countries hired by the UAE, at least 450 mercenaries have been deployed to Yemen after they received training by US trainers.”

In 2018, BuzzFeed News documented how the UAE hired a small private army, comprising former US Special Forces operatives, to assassinate Anssaf Ali Mayo, the local leader of a Yemeni Islamist political party Al Islah, whose members count among Nobel Peace Prize recipients.

The UAE wanted Ali Mayo dead not because he was a terrorist, but because he spoke out against the UAE’s involvement in the war that has ravaged his country since 2015.

“The mercenaries’ plan was to attach a bomb laced with shrapnel to the door of al-Islah’s headquarters, located near a soccer stadium in central Aden, a key Yemeni port city. The explosion, one of the leaders of the expedition explained, was supposed to 'kill everybody in that office’,” as reported by BuzzFeed News.

But only seconds before the bomb was to be planted at the target site, however, one of the mercenaries began shooting towards an approaching individual in the “dimly lit street.”

The failed plot would prove to be pivotal movement, launching a wave of UAE funded political assassinations in Yemen, resulting in the deaths of more than two dozen of Al Islah’s leaders alone.

UAE based corporations have also deployed American, Australian, and European mercenaries to assist the warlord General Khalifa Haftar in its efforts to overthrow the UN recognised government in Tripoli, and in violation of an international arms embargo, according to an ongoing UN investigation, and as reported recently by the Australian television program Four Corners.

On 27 June 2019, 20 mercenaries, each paid $80,000 for a 3-month contract by Lancaster 6 DMCC and Opus Capital Asset Limited FZE, both registered in the UAE, arrived in Benghazi to fulfil their commitments pursuant to an $80 million contract the companies had signed with the Libyan warlord.

The mercenaries would essentially operate as Haftar’s special forces, with the mission to identify, hunt and kill members of the Libyan government in Tripoli, but when the mercenaries arrived without the promised attack helicopters, Haftar was furious and threatened to kill the mercenaries, who fled the next morning to Malta, where they were arrested and detained for 24 hours.

“When you privatize war, anything goes…suddenly laws of supply and demand replace laws of armed conflict,” a former mercenary told Four Corners. “Ideology, patriotism, national security; it’s only as good as you can afford.”