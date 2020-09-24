WORLD
2 MIN READ
US: Lukashenko not legitimate leader of Belarus
Washington announced late Wednesday that it no longer considers Alexander Lukashenko the legitimate president of Belarus, hours after he was officially sworn in for a seventh term.
US: Lukashenko not legitimate leader of Belarus
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) followed by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (L), enters a meeting hall during the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, in Saint Petersburg on December 20, 2019. / AFP
September 24, 2020

The US announced that it no longer considers Alexander Lukashenko the legitimate president of Belarus, hours after he was officially sworn in for a seventh term.

"The United States can not consider Alexander Lukashenko the legitimately elected leader of Belarus," said a State Department spokesperson in a statement on Wednesday, according to the Axios news website.

"The path forward should be a national dialogue leading to the Belarusian people enjoying their right to choose their leaders in a free and fair election under independent observation," the statement said.

Lukashenko’s swearing-in ceremony took place at Independence Palace in the capital Minsk, the presidential press office said in a statement.

READ MORE: Lukashenko sworn in as Belarus president at 'secret' ceremony

Recommended

After the ceremony, he said Belarusians not only re-elected their president, they "defended peaceful life and sovereignty in Belarus."

Protests broke out after Lukashenko, who has served as president since 1994, was declared the winner of August 9 polls. 

Opposition candidates, however, accused the administration of rigging the vote.

NATO and European leaders have urged Lukashenko to launch a dialogue with the opposition and respect the fundamental human rights of Belarus’ citizens.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war