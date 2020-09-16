Netflix (US) recently released the French film Mignonnes (released in France on April 1), or 'Cuties', and to say it drew criticism is an understatement.

The film has been labelled illegal, pornographic, dangerous, and encouraging paedophilia. It drew the ire of politicians as prominent as Republican Ted Cruz, a top trending hashtag, #cancelnetfilx – the heat cranked up so high that Netflix issued a public apology – and justly so after losing $9 billion in value since the release. A petition on Change.org to 'Cancel Netflix' amassed over half a million signatories.

Unlike many others commenting, I decided to watch the film, in French, living in France as an Arab-American foreigner, and yes, it is easy to understand how the public could be outraged.

The plot read slightly like Huntington’s 'Clash of Civilizations' when a young Senegalese-French girl moves into state housing in a Parisian suburb with her mother, grandmother and younger siblings.

In the building's laundromat, the main character sees a neighbour and classmate dancing provocatively to a Latin song. She is fascinated by her ‘liberties,’ ones not offered to her in her religious household. She attempts to fit into her dance crew and influenced by the girls she begins searching online for ‘sexier’ clothes, and later dance moves to fit in.

We see her spiralling, throwing fits of rage, menstruating for the first time, stealing from her mother, and neglecting her younger siblings. All in tandem with being forced to accept her father’s, new, second wife into their home.

Hidden, she hears her mother cry in between phone calls announcing her husband's wedding and customary well-wishing – this enrages her and is seemingly the trigger for her out-of-character behaviour. She exposes herself to a family member to keep a phone she stole from him, he rejects her.

Her double-life is soon found out at home and a rather dramatic scene takes place where she is placed in the middle of the room and her mother and grandmother throw Zamzam (or Holy) water on her to remove an evil spirit possessing her.

It is extreme, the far end of both ‘cultures’ embodied in a young girl who lashes out with premature sexual behaviour. The culmination of the film can be what can be considered real issues of a teenager’s life, except these girls were only 11-years old and it was all crammed into an hour and thirty-some minutes.

It is an almost impossible topic to approach and any attempt will likely be met with this visceral public reaction. It is human or at the very least a parental, instinct to protect children. I would imagine the content to be heavy on its own without the need to expose a pre-teen's breast on screen – this actress is underage and with or without parental consent it is dangerous material for predators.

Some are framing the film as being the target of a 'right-wing campaign' but being uncomfortable with pre-teen sexuality on screen is a concern that cuts across the political spectrum – it is not a right or left issue.