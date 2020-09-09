Hundreds of organisations have urged the United Nations to probe rights violations in China as other groups called for Olympic chiefs to strip Beijing of the 2022 winter games.

In an open letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet as well as to member states on Wednesday, the 321 civil society groups called for international scrutiny of "the Chinese government's human rights violations."

"The international community can no longer sit back and allow the Chinese authorities to trample on human rights at home and abroad," Joshua Rosenzweig of Amnesty International, one of the signatories, said in a joint statement.

In their letter, the NGOs pointed to an unprecedented call in June from dozens of independent UN experts for urgent action from the UN Human Rights Council to address the repression of fundamental freedoms in China.

READ MORE: Calls to boycott Disney film 'Mulan' grows over scenes filmed in Xinjiang

The June statement had highlighted rights violations in Hong Kong, Tibet and against the majority-Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang, as well as suppression of vital information in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, and attacks on rights defenders, journalists, lawyers and government critics across the country.

On Wednesday, the NGOs stressed that they were also deeply concerned by "the impact of China's rights violations world-wide," pointing among other things to the targeting of rights defenders and internet censorship and digital surveillance.

READ MORE: UK tribunal to investigate if Uighur rights abuses amount to genocide

Academic freedom under threat

They also pointed to allegations China was suppressing academic freedom in countries worldwide, and decried "the racist treatment of people in China, or by Chinese state actors in other parts of the world."

And they charged that Beijing was working to "distort the mandate of the UN Human Rights Council ... (by) opposing initiatives to bring scrutiny of serious rights violations and international crimes in countries around the world."