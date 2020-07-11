On July 5, 2020, the public broadcasting service of Bosnia and Herzegovina – Radio Television of Bosnia and Herzegovina – reported that the Tourist Board with the support of the municipality of Visegrad started a promotional tourist campaign with the slogan “We are waiting for you in Visegrad”. They also provided gift vouchers as a way to attract tourists. It is reported that hotel Visegrad, hotel Vilina Vlas and Andricgrad are participating in the campaign.

Hotel Vilina Vlas, was one of the infamous rape camps in 1992. Though the incidents took place before the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, it is important on its anniversary to remember the dehumanisation that led us to that point, and how willing people are to forget the crimes.

It is suspected that at least 200 Bosnian girls and women were held at Vilina Vlas and systematically raped “in order to be inseminated by the Serb seed,” as one of the victims of rape from Visegrad was told by her rapist.

Visegrad is a small town in eastern Bosnia. In 1991, there were twenty-one thousand inhabitants. In what has come to be known as ethnic cleansing, Visegrad’s Bosnian Muslim population, a majority at the time (63 percent) was almost completely erased.

In a public spectacle, Bosnian civilians were brought on a mass scale to the famous Mehmed Pasa Sokolovic bridge, murdered and thrown into the Drina river.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site, Mehmed Pasa Sokolovic bridge, built in the 16th century by the Ottomans, which Nobel Award winner Ivo Andric wrote about in his book The Bridge on the Drina, was also used for the mass murder of Bosniaks in World War II. In October 1943 alone, around fifteen hundred Bosnians were killed at the bridge by Draza Mihailovic’s Chetniks.

The killings on the bridge in 1992 were so massive that Visegrad police inspector Milan Josipovic, as reported by Guardian journalist, Ed Vulliamy, received “a macabre complaint from downriver, from the management of Bajina Basta hydro-electric plant across the Serbian border.”

The plant’s director requested to “slow the flow of corpses down the Drina,” since “they were clogging up the culverts in his dam at such a rate that he could not assemble sufficient staff to remove them.”

Victims’ bodies were hidden in mass graves, sometimes burned in order to remove any evidence of the crime, and sometimes dug up again and transferred by trucks and mechanical diggers to several ‘secondary’ and even ‘tertiary’ mass graves. In many cases ravines, rivers and lake beds were used as mass graves.

Besides killing people at the bridge in the spring and summer of 1992, Bosnian civilians were burned alive. On two distinct occasions, on 14 and 27 June 1992, more than 140 civilians, mostly women and children including a two-day-old infant, were locked in two houses in Pionirska Street and Bikavac which were then set ablaze.

The rape was part of a systematic, genocidal set of crimes committed with the aim of exterminating the Bosnian population as Edina Becirevic pointed out.

One of the most infamous rape camps was the hotel Vilina Vlas, located seven kilometres from town. The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina sentenced to sixteen years a member of the Republika Srpska police force, Zeljko Lelek, for crimes against humanity in Visegrad, including for the crime of rape.

One of his victims of rape in Vilina Vlas was Jasmina Ahmetspahic, who ended her life (and further rape) by jumping out of the window of the Vilina Vlas hotel, after being raped for four days.

In the process of the erasure of the memory, an important part of the ethnic cleansing, the Serbs who controlled Visegrad after the war reopened the Vilina Vlas as the spa hotel it used to be.